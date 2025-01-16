Zelensky Meets With Students Of SGH Warsaw School Of Economics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky met with students of the SGH Warsaw School of Economics, where almost 300 Ukrainians are currently studying.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The following issues were discussed at the meeting: Ukraine's future membership in the EU, Ukraine's need for experts in European integration, and the development and further strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish relations.

According to the president's website , since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the institution has supported hundreds of Ukrainian students and their families. It has hosted humanitarian collections, sheltered forced migrants, and provided charitable assistance.

“I am an ordinary person, and I would like to thank you, the ordinary people of Poland, the students who supported ordinary Ukrainians in a very difficult moment through your volunteer work, assistance, attitude, and dedication. It seems to me that the most important thing is humanity, and these are the values we are all fighting for. I want to thank you for that,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, the knowledge and experience gained by Ukrainian students, as well as the assistance and investment from partner countries, will be important for future reconstruction.

“I believe that the number one thing in the recovery of Ukraine, not even in the reconstruction, but in the recovery of Ukraine, is the people. This includes psychological and other kinds of rehabilitation. Because I believe that human capital is the most important thing. Today, Ukraine rests on the shoulders of its human capital,” the President noted.

He stressed he sees the development of future relations in the defense of Ukraine, Poland and Europe.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 15, President Zelensky arrived in Poland, where he met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda.

Photo: President's Office