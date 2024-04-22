Nazaha Underlines Anti-Corruption Awareness, Transparency Principles' Importance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- Vice President of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Counselor Nawaf Al-Mahamel underscored Monday the importance of raising awareness about corruption risks, prevention methods, and promoting transparency and integrity at every level.

Al-Mahamel stated during his speech at the opening of the inaugural "First Performance" conference, held in collaboration with the British Embassy, that anti-corruption efforts are not limited to a specific entity, underlining that they constitute an integrated system where roles are distributed among all entities, based on their ethical, professional, and national responsibilities.

He welcomed participants to this conference aimed at implementing the codes of conduct launched by the Civil Service Comission for government institutions, aligning with the vision of administrative reform in the public sector outlined in the government's agenda, which includes enhancing the integrity and transparency of public sector performance.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption, signed by Kuwait in 2003, urged the need for parties to the convention to develop and disseminate codes or ethical standards to ensure proper, reputable, and sound performance in public positions, he added.

International and local efforts to combat and prevent corruption have increased in recent years, within a framework known as "preventive measures," which focuses on establishing administrative and legal controls to regulate procedures, guide behavior, and raise awareness within communities, he explained.

On her side, Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Kuwait Sunny Ahmad, said in her speech during the conference that "this initiative is not just about enhancing operational standards; it is a call to ensure a future, where high levels of professionalism and ethical behaviour are the norm."

"We can ensure that the Kuwaiti public sector not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of professionalism and integrity - and becomes a shining example for others across the world," she explained.

"I would like to pay special tribute to the five agencies who have helped pilot this accreditation scheme before the wider rollout, each of whom have been awarded with bronze status in recognition of their efforts to date," she mentioned.

"The areas of focus of these agencies range from environment, food and nutrition, to social security and economic development, demonstrating that the principles embedded in Nazaha's Ethical Code of Conduct, are relevant across all aspects of public service," she added.

"By aligning with the standards set out by the accreditation system, agencies can not only demonstrate their commitment to improving service delivery, but also reassure the public of their dedication to ethical behaviour, fostering a more trustworthy relationship between the Government and its citizens," Ahmad pointed out.

"By its public entities embodying the principles set out in Nazaha's Ethical Code of Conduct, Kuwait not only strengthens its own governance but also elevates its standing on the world stage. This increases trust in public service delivery, and also has a positive ripple effect for companies and investors who are looking for transparent and stable operating environments," she added.

"As we mark the 125th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the UK and Kuwait, we are reminded of the deep and enduring ties that bind our nations," she said, adding "The declaration of 2024 as the Year of the Kuwaiti-British Partnership is not only a celebration of our shared history, but also a signal of our respective Governments' shared commitment to furthering our collaboration across key areas including the standards, transparency and overall quality of public service delivery."

hmd













MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108124678