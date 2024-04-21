Exploring opportunities in Saudi Arabia's human capital landscape

(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Riyadh, April 2024: Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Abdal Human Resources (Abdal HR) have signed a collaborative partnership aimed at delving into Saudi Arabia's evolving human capital landscape for The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024. This strategic alliance, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), underscores a mutual commitment to supporting human capital development in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.



Abdal HR's role as the research partner for OBG in human resources-related issues underscores its expertise in talent acquisition across diverse sectors. With a focus on addressing workforce gaps and supporting economic diversification goals, Abdal HR can provide insights that go beyond conventional recruitment practices.



Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy, Abdal HR has a strategic focus on the health care sector. By specialising in the recruitment and deployment of health care professionals, particularly nurses, Abdal HR plays a crucial role in supporting the growth and development of this key non-oil sector.



Abdulrahman Bin Suliman Almohaimid CEO at Abdal HR , highlighted the company's role in facilitating the expansion of multinational corporations into Saudi Arabia.



“Abdal HR does not just stop at recruitment but goes further by providing comprehensive support to facilitate compliance with local regulations. This includes navigating the intricacies of Saudi labour laws, ensuring that foreign companies have access to skilled manpower while adhering to the legal framework governing employment practices in the Kingdom. In doing so, Abdal HR enables foreign companies to navigate the Saudi market with confidence and efficiency.”



Busra Karacadag, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia expressed appreciation for the contribution made by Abdal HR to the research endeavour.



“Our deep collaboration with Abdal HR demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering meticulously researched and comprehensive analysis for The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024. We affirm our mutual dedication to providing readers with actionable intelligence and strategic guidance, ensuring the report's relevance and value in informing decision-making across diverse sectors in Saudi Arabia”.



The upcoming release of The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024 represents the culmination of over six months of extensive field research conducted by OBG's team. This edition will include exclusive interviews with prominent figures, such as leaders from the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and HSBC. Readers can anticipate gaining invaluable insights into Saudi Arabia's economic landscape and the opportunities it offers. The publication will comprehensively evaluate trends and advancements across various sectors, encompassing macroeconomics, infrastructure, ICT, tourism, education, and more.





MENAFN21042024000091009461ID1108119509