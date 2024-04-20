Russian Troops Hit Zolochiv Community In Kharkiv Region With Airstrike, Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of April 20, Russian troops hit the Zolochiv community in the Kharkiv region with an airstrike, injuring a man who was pulled out of the rubble.
The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this to a Ukrinform correspondent.
"At 5:45 p.m., Russian troops attacked the village of Peremoha in the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district. According to preliminary data, it was a guided aerial bomb. Rescuers pulled a 56-year-old man out from under the rubble of a farm building," the Military Administration said.
The injured man was taken to the hospital. Read also:
In Kharkiv
, hit reported in Industrialnyi district, for now without casualties
As reported, two people were killed and two were injured in the shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on April 20.
