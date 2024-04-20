Russian Troops Hit Zolochiv Community In Kharkiv Region With Airstrike, Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of April 20, Russian troops hit the Zolochiv community in the Kharkiv region with an airstrike, injuring a man who was pulled out of the rubble.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"At 5:45 p.m., Russian troops attacked the village of Peremoha in the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district. According to preliminary data, it was a guided aerial bomb. Rescuers pulled a 56-year-old man out from under the rubble of a farm building," the Military Administration said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital.

As reported, two people were killed and two were injured in the shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on April 20.