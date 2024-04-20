Hazy Weather Expected Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be hazy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy weather, the report added.

Wind inshore will be easterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 02 to 12 knot, gusting to 16 knot by night.

Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometer.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 4 feet by night.

