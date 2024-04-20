Hubballi Horror: Congress, BJP Embroiled In Appeasement Politics Row, Justice For Neha Call Grows

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, a college student in Hubli, has become a flashpoint in a fiery political clash between the BJP and Congress, with accusations flying over the state's law and order situation under the current Congress government.

The BJP has vehemently criticized the Congress, claiming a rapid deterioration in law and order and attributing the murder to "love jihad." BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and other party leaders argue that such incidents have increased since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government came to power. They have called for an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), citing a rise in violence against women and communal unrest.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai compared the situation in Karnataka to that of Bihar, pointing to a 43% increase in crimes against women and labelling the state as increasingly lawless under the current administration.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal have suggested that the murder is a result of the state government's appeasement policies, with Yatnal questioning the responsiveness of the chief minister and home minister to the crime.

Congress has dismissed these allegations, maintaining that the murder was a result of personal issues between Neha and the accused, Fayaz, who were reportedly in a relationship. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended the state's law enforcement, asserting that Karnataka maintains a robust law and order environment, superior to many other states.

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar rejected the BJP's call for an investigation into the murder as a case of love jihad, clarifying that the tragic event stemmed from personal circumstances and was not politically motivated. He accused the BJP of exploiting the incident for political gain.

The BJP's narrative has been met with staunch opposition from the Congress, which accuses the BJP of politicizing a personal tragedy. This political turmoil has sparked widespread debate and concern among the citizens of Karnataka, with both parties standing firm on their interpretations of the underlying causes of the murder