Elnur Enveroglu

Are the ideas about the so-called Armenian genocide true orfalse?

These ideas are still viewed with suspicion, even inArmenia.

For many years, Armenians have tried to show themselves as themost helpless and miserable people in sight of the world communityby forging various stories and tragedies in order to draw attentionand care to themselves in the geographical areas they migrated to, the real fact is that Armenians first migrated to Van andErzurum provinces of Turkiye in mass and later to Azerbaijanilands, where they constantly committed riots and massacres.

The deportation of more than a hundred thousand Azerbaijanis inYerevan and the mass killing of the rest is a separate historicalfact.

Armenian politicians, diplomats, journalists, and social mediausers share several photos or videos depicting the so-calledArmenian genocide. Of these photos, the photo "Crucified Women"attracts more attention, according to reliable sources .

Thus, Armenians share this photo as a confirmation of theso-called "genocide."







The story dates back to 1915, and the alleged 'crucifixion' ofyoung women was carried out by the 'Ottoman Empire'.

Recall that the years 1915–16 coincided with a period when theOttoman state was weakening. At that time, the Ottoman army wasexpelled from the holy land, that is, from Mecca, and as a result,the leadership of Saudi Arabia formed an alliance with GreatBritain.

In addition, the territories of the Ottoman state in the Balkansbegan to shrink. The old kingdom, which had lost the potential tofight back or conquer the territory, had neither the time nor thetechnical capabilities to kill a group of Armenians or commitgenocide.

This period was actually an opportunity for Armenians to confirmtheir existence in these territories. Everyone remembers well thatwhen Sultan Abdulhamid Khan was dethroned, some of those whosurrounded him were Armenian revolutionaries.

If we look back a bit, it can be shown as a historical fact thatArmenians caused uprisings and sabotage in the Tokat and Merzifonareas of Turkiye. The most violent of such provocations took placein 1892, and as a result, the provocateurs were silenced by AbdulHamid Khan's Hamidiyya Regiment. However, the Armenians did notstay calm and continued the provocations inside the country andeven attempted coups by creating cooperation with secret agents andgroups of espionage coming to the country from abroad.

As for how Armenians came to the territory of Turkiye, there isa separate historical fact about it. However, everyone knows thatArmenians have historically followed a policy of expansion bypurposefully entering the territories of Turkiye (then OttomanState) and Azerbaijan, causing provocations and usurping lands.

The capital city of today's Armenia is actually known as thecity of Erivan, which is the historical territory of Azerbaijan then, Armenians did not have a capital or ancient cities, which claimed to establish a state over Turkish landsuntil the fall of the Ottoman state, later took refuge in SovietBolshevism due to the failure of these attacks. Thus, Armeniansstarted to make an inrush to the east of Turkiye with theirmischief.

Today, as before, Armenians are adept at exaggerating smallincidents and faking so-called genocide stories. The Armenianlobby, which later tried to call the 2023 anti-terrorist operationa 'genocide', did not slow down its propaganda machine in thisdirection. However, unlike previous histories, Armenian lies, whichcould not overcome the technological realities of today, werestillborn. A state that calls a group of people who left Garabakhwith their own volition and are still alive dead is trying tospread the story of the so-called genocide to the countries of theworld by giving the status of martyrs to a group of bandits in1915. The Armenian authorities should conduct a little deeperinvestigation. Because in fictional history, there may be morenuances that will raise doubts.