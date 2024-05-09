Iran Condemns US Pressure Campaign Against ICC

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, May 10 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the threats by a group of US lawmakers against the International Criminal Court (ICC) intending to prevent the tribunal from issuing arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials.

He made the remarks on Thursday in a post on social media platform X while reacting to warnings by pro-Israel US Congressmen that any arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials would encounter US retaliation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani also slammed recent threats by several US Republican Senators against the ICC to impose sanctions should the tribunal take any such action.

The Spokesman said that through "exerting pressure" on the ICC, these US Congressmen sought to grant Israeli officials and military commanders immunity for their "war crimes" against Palestinians, which is a "shameful and worrying" move.

He described the threats as "ugly interferences" that would set a "dangerous precedent" for contradicting the ICC's "objectives and philosophy of prosecuting and punishing war criminals".

Israel's military said on Tuesday that it had started "a precise counterterrorism operation" in Rafah city in the south of the Gaza Strip and assumed "operational control" over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a vital point for humanitarian aid to enter the enclave.

The development in Rafah is the latest escalation in the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict that has persisted for seven months in Gaza.