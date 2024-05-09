Div Com, IGP Kashmir Review Departure Arrangements For First Batch Of Hajj Pilgrims At Srinagar Airport

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Akshay Labroo; SSP Budgam, Nikhal Borkar; Director International AirPort and other concerned officers were also present.

On the occasion, Div Com interacted with the pilgrims and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.

During the visit, the Div Com also took first-hand appraisal of facilities including availability of clean drinking water, medical facilities, refreshment, volunteer services and traffic management in and outside of airport premises besides immigration check facilities and baggage carrying facilities.

He directed concerned authorities to ensure hassle free departure of all the pilgrims till the conclusion of departure schedule.

Meanwhile, the first group of 642 pilgrims, in two flights i.e., 322 each took-off from Srinagar international airport today for this year's Hajj, starting the pilgrimage's transforming journey full of fervor and optimism.

A total of 7008 hajj pilgrims from UT of J&K will be embarking on a holy pilgrimage this year.

The pilgrims gathered at the airport in Srinagar wearing modest white attire as they bid farewell to their loved ones.

