Div Com, IGP Kashmir Review Departure Arrangements For First Batch Of Hajj Pilgrims At Srinagar Airport

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) BUDGAM- As departure of Hajj pilgrims, 2024 commenced from Srinagar international airport today, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Biduri along with IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi Thursday reviewed the departure arrangements for the first batch of Haj pilgrims 2024 of Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir from Srinagar International Airport.
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Akshay Labroo; SSP Budgam, Nikhal Borkar; Director International AirPort and other concerned officers were also present.ADVERTISEMENT
On the occasion, Div Com interacted with the pilgrims and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.
During the visit, the Div Com also took first-hand appraisal of facilities including availability of clean drinking water, medical facilities, refreshment, volunteer services and traffic management in and outside of airport premises besides immigration check facilities and baggage carrying facilities.
He directed concerned authorities to ensure hassle free departure of all the pilgrims till the conclusion of departure schedule. Read Also Emotional Scenes Unfold As 1st Batch Of Pilgrims Leave For Hajj Hajj 2024: 320 Pilgrims Departing From Srinagar Int'l Airport On May 9
Meanwhile, the first group of 642 pilgrims, in two flights i.e., 322 each took-off from Srinagar international airport today for this year's Hajj, starting the pilgrimage's transforming journey full of fervor and optimism.
A total of 7008 hajj pilgrims from UT of J&K will be embarking on a holy pilgrimage this year.
The pilgrims gathered at the airport in Srinagar wearing modest white attire as they bid farewell to their loved ones.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09052024000215011059ID1108196294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.