EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Technical Analysis And Price Outlook


5/9/2024 9:18:54 PM

(MENAFN- DailyFX)

GBP /USD sold off briefly on Thursday following the Bank of England's dovish guidance at its May monetary policy meeting, but later recovered all losses and broke above the 1.2500 mark. If we see a bullish continuation in the coming days, resistance lies at 1.2540, near the 200-day simple moving average. Above that, the focus will be on the 1.2600-1.2620 range.

On the other hand, if sellers mount a comeback and drive cable lower, initial support may materialize around the 1.2500 region, followed by 1.2430. Bulls will need to defend this technical zone tooth and nail; any lapse may reinforce selling momentum, creating the right conditions for a pullback towards the April lows located around the psychological mark of 1.2300.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX

