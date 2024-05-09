Drone Show Highlighting Kashi's Development Wins Applause

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, May 10 (IANS) A drone show where 1,000 drones showcased the developments that have taken place in Kashi in the past 10 years, above the river stream, through light formations took Varanasi by surprise on Thursday night.

Minutes after Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, people from across the globe witnessed local MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign through the drone show.

People were awestruck as drone lights started making patterns to showcase the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The gathering began chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The show began with a countdown in the air showcasing many government works, including semi-high-speed Vande Bharat, which was launched from Varanasi, and a cruise service.

The 15-minute show was marked by applause and slogans of Prime Minister Modi's campaign like 'Abki Bar 400 Paar' and 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'.

BJP's Kashi region media in-charge, Navratan Rathi, said that this show will be held every day now at 7:45 p.m. till Sunday.