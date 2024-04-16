Kathakaar Films's ‘Main Ladega’ Trailer Takes Social Media By Storm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film 'Main Ladega', which was released on Monday, has scooped praise across multiple platforms in the 24 hours since its release. Several fans showed their love for the film in the comment section as the trailer took social media by storm.

'Main Ladega' is the story of a young boy, scarred after witnessing his mother endure domestic violence day after day, who then channels his anger into becoming a boxer.

One user wrote:“From punches to palpitations, #MainLadegaTrailer has it all! Buckle up for a cinematic rollercoaster like no other.”

Another user commented on the important subject of domestic violence and its effect on a child, saying:“Bollywood needs to make more such movies with heart and power!! The #MainLadegaTrailer was outstandingg.”

A third user was bowled over, saying,“#MainLadegaTrailer ne toh dil jeet liya! First day first show toh pakka hai mera.”

Prominent journalists have also showered an immense amount of love and appreciation for the writer of the story, screenplay and dialogues, Akash Pratap Singh, who also plays the main character.

Popular film critic Joginder Tuteja showered the actor-writer with praise, saying:“This one is an arresting trailer! Sometimes a newcomer comes with a film and surprises immensely. A film releases, gets critically acclaimed, word of mouth catches up, and then, history is created. Have a feeling that this could well happen with #MainLadega! This one by actor and writer Akash Pratap Singh seems special. Film releases on 26th April (sic).”

While heaping praise on both the film and its lead actor, Rohit Jaiswal, another popular critic said:“Hold onto your seats! The adrenaline-pumping trailer of #MainLadega is here. Actor and Writer Akash Pratap Singh at his finest.”

The trailer of the film can be seen here

The film is produced by Akshay Bhagwanji & Pinakin Bhakta under the banner of Kathakaar Films. The lead actor Akash Pratap Singh has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues.

Directed by Gaurav Rana, 'Main Ladega' will be released in theatres on April 26, 2024.