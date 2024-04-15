Clensta's Rosemary Range Takes Hair Care To New Heights With 99%* Hair Fall Reduction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 15 April 2024: Clensta, India's first personal care brand infused with natural ingredients and backed by technology, through its new Rosemary range, delivers 99% less hair fall, up to 2x stronger, and 3x shinier hair with minimized breakage after only few washes*.



Formulated with rosemary oil, biotin, and argan oil, the Rosemary Range has Rosemary Hair Fall Control Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Hair Mask which are designed to strengthen hair, reduce breakage and hair fall.



The effectiveness of Clensta's Rosemary range lies in its key stimulating ingredients. The range harnesses the natural benefits of rosemary and the strength-boosting power of biotin and argan oil to give users healthier, fuller-looking hair. Powered by Clensta' proprietary STAR Technology, which ensures active ingredients reach beneath the upper-layer of the skin, the Clensta product range has proven to give long-lasting results.



Rosemary's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties stimulate hair growth, reduce hair fall, and soothe the scalp. Biotin, on the other hand, minimizes breakage and fosters hair growth; hence strengthening hair follicles to make them look fuller and thicker. When combined, all these ingredients help your hair get nourished from roots to ends, all while promoting new hair growth and reducing hairfall. The range is also dermatologically tested, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free.



"We've designed Clensta's Rosemary Hair Care Range to be gentle and effective for all hair types," added Ashish Mishra, Co-founder & CBO, Clensta. "Whether you have fine, thick, curly, or straight hair, Clensta delivers the targeted hair care benefits you need for healthier, stronger, and shinier hair. With Clensta, you can trust that your hair receives nothing but the best."



The Rosemary Hair Care Range includes:



1. Rosemary Hair Fall Control Shampoo: This nourishing shampoo harnesses the hair and scalp, promoting healthy hair growth, infused with Rosemary and Biotin, the ingredients work together to stimulate hair growth and nourish the scalp. Rosemary's stimulating properties promote hair growth and reduce hair fall, while biotin minimizes breakage and adds shine. This synergistic effect leaves your hair stronger, healthier, and more radiant. Retailing at only INR 349/-, the shampoo delivers a range of benefits including reducing hair fall by 99%, promoting hair growth, resulting in 2x stronger hair, nourishing hair follicles, minimizing breakage, and adding 3x shine.



2. Rosemary Hair Fall Control Conditioner: This conditioner provides deep nourishment to strengthen hair, enhances shine, imparts an invigorating rosemary fragrance, and ensures tangle-free, smooth hair. This conditioner promotes its benefits through the combined effects of rosemary and biotin, working together to nourish and strengthen the hair. Priced only at INR 349/-, the conditioner's formula also includes natural oils and butters that moisturize and smooth the hair cuticle for enhanced shine and manageability.



3. Rosemary Hair Growth Oil With 1% Argan Kernel Oil & 1% Vitamin E: A powerful product for increased hair development and health, this oil is enriched with rosemary, argan oil and vitamin E to make your hair thicker, help it grow and keep your scalp healthy. Retailing only at INR 419/-, this Clensta oil makes your hair three times stronger and helps it grow faster than before. Additionally, this hair oil keeps the scalp healthy by reducing both dandruff and itchiness. It is a unique kind of oil that penetrates deeply into the pores which nourish the follicles from within thus promoting overall hair health.



4. Rosemary Hair Fall Control Mask: This intensive mask is a rosemary-powered treatment that deeply hydrates, strengthens hair, promotes a healthier scalp, and provides safe and effective care with its natural formulation. This Clensta mask works its magic with deep penetration for intense hydration and nourishment, harnessing the power of rosemary to strengthen hair, promote growth, and soothe the scalp. It soothes the scalp to alize dandruff and itching, and enhances natural beauty through its effective and safe formulation. Priced at INR 499/-, this hair mask is all in all an easy-to-use formula that effortlessly enhances your hair's health and beauty naturally.





About Clensta



Clensta is India's first personal care brand infused with natural ingredients and backed by technology. All Clensta products are dermatologically tested, paraben-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free. Clensta harnesses the power of nature and the latest innovations to provide real solutions for hair and skincare concerns. Clensta products are available on the company's website and major ecommerce platforms across India.

