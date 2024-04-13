UK Military Activity In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 13 (KUNA) -- In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks, UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement added, "we have moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refueling tankers to the region."

"These will bolster Operation Shader, which is the UK's existing counter-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria," the statement said.

"In addition, these UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required, the statement added.

"We will continue to cooperate closely with our regional partners in the interest of de-escalation. (end)

