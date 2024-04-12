(MENAFN- Baystreet) Central Banks Rule Next Week

Baystreet Staff - Friday, April 12, 2024

Wholesale, Inflation Figures in Canada Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Retail Sales (March)

Business inventories (Feb.)

Home builder confidence index (April)

Featured Earnings Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) (Q1) EPS of $8.73, compared to $8.79 to the prior-year quarter. Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) (Q1) EPS of 74 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) (Q1) EPS of $3.13, compared to $4.09 in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

CREAstats (March) Canadian home prices as measured by the seasonally adjusted Aggregate Composite MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) were flat on a month-over-month basis in February, ending a streak of five declines that began last fall. Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Feb.) Manufacturing sales rose 0.2% in January, mainly on higher sales of motor vehicles and chemical products. Wholesale Trade (Feb.) Wholesale sales grew 0.1% to $82.4 billion in January. Featured Earnings 4Front Ventures Corp (C) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of four cents to the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing starts (March)

Building permits (March)

Industrial production (March)

Featured Earnings UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q1) EPS of $6.70, compared to $6.26 to the prior-year quarter. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (Q1) EPS of $2.63, compared to $2.68 in the prior-year quarter. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) (Q1) EPS of 76 cents, compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Housing Starts (March) Housing starts totaled 253,000 in February, compared to 223,200 in the same month last year. Consumer Price Index (March) CPI rose 2.8% on a year-over-year basis in February, down from a 2.9% gain in January. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in February. Featured Earnings Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 40 cents, compared to loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Fed Beige Book Featured Earnings Abbott (NYSE: ABT) (Q1) EPS of 95 cents, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) (Q3) EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.36 in the prior-year quarter. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) (Q3) EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Canada's International Trade in Securities (Feb.) Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to $8.9 billion in January, led by acquisitions of government debt securities. Meanwhile, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $7.6 billion, led by sales of equity securities.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of April 13) Existing Home Sales (March) Leading Economic Indicators (March) Featured Earnings Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) (Q1) EPS of $4.49, compared to $2.88 in the prior-year quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) (Q1) EPS of $1.09, compared to one dollar in the prior-year quarter. Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) (Q1) EPS of $10.52, compared to $9.46 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead New Motor Vehicle Sales (Feb.) New motor vehicle sales registered at 116,870, compared to 128,830 in the same month the year before.

Atico Mining Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 0.5 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 1.5 cents compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter. E3 Lithium Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter. Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead Featured Earnings Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) (Q3) EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.37 in the prior-year quarter. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) (Q1) EPS of $2.29, compared to $2.40 in the prior-year quarter. Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) (Q1) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Green Impact Partners Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to minus two in the prior-year quarter. Redishred Capital Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to gain of six in the prior-year quarter. Reunion Gold Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

