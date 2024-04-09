Floify Prepopulates Loan Applications For Borrowers Using Data On File In Total Expert

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., April 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify , the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced an enhanced integration with customer engagement platform Total Expert . This collaboration enables loan originators to effortlessly send pre-populated loan applications to borrowers, leveraging the existing data within Total Expert. This feature is designed to streamline the loan origination process for lenders and enhance the application experience for borrowers by reducing redundant data entry.







The integration harnesses borrower data previously collected, either from past transactions or during the nurturing process. This advancement proves particularly beneficial as lower interest rates are anticipated to spur increased refinancing and home equity loan originations. It offers a more efficient origination process for lenders and a smoother, less repetitive application process for borrowers.

Floify allows lenders to create customizable borrower journeys without costly development work and automated task workflows that promote lending efficiency. Its user-friendly borrower portal lets borrowers apply for and track mortgage loans on any device. Total Expert's customer engagement and intelligent automation platform improves the loan officer's sales productivity and automates communications to help lenders deliver an enhanced customer journey.

“The Floify-Total Expert direct connection allows lenders to use the best sales experience automations offered by Total Expert in conjunction with the great user experience of Floify,” said Sofia Rossato, Floify's president and general manager.“This integration responds to a growing demand from lenders for tools that provide both their LOs and customers with greater convenience and a more modern technology experience.”

“We are excited that originators already using both products are reporting an increase in conversion and pull-through rates, along with gaining customer accolades,” said Dan Catinella, Chief Lending Officer at Total Expert“Our team continues to innovate quickly and deliver impactful technology to help our customers as the industry seeks to maximize the loan officer's productivity and provide an unparalleled customer experience at the point of sale and during the origination process.”

Plano, TX-based Benchmark Mortgage already uses both Floify and Total Expert and was a beta tester for the enhancement.

“Instead of providing the same information again and again, like you might need to on several forms during a doctor visit, this connection pre-populates data for customers, saving them a lot of time and frustration. Plus, it reduces the number of systems loan officers need to go into Encompass to find customer data. It's really a huge time-saver all around,” said Garrett Finkelstein, Vice President of Marketing at Benchmark Mortgage.

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at or on social media at Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter / X .

