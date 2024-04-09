Anil Kapoor Opens Up On How His Wife Sunita Shares The 'Load' In Financial Matters

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has opened up on how his ladylove and wife Sunita has shared the 'load' in his bad times.

Anil and his elder daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor were present at the seventh edition of Ariel's iconic movements #sharetheload event.

Speaking about sharing the load in his personal life, Anil said: "For me in my life, it started many many years back when I first met Sunita."

Sonam interrupted and said: "50 years ago."

Anil laughed and said: "Yeah 50 years ago... We have been together for 50 years. There were times when I met her, obviously, I was not doing financially very well, and she was really taking care of a lot of things. And that's the way we share the load, where she steps forward to share the load where money is concerned. So it's not only in the household jobs."

The actor, who was recently seen in 'Fighter' further said: "Like for example there were times when certain things I could not afford, very small things. But I did not have to tell her, automatically she would share the load. Like travelling sometimes, or a meal, sometimes we went to a normal restaurant, sometimes a slightly better restaurant, we were dating each other. Automatically she knows that I don't have the money to pay the bill. So, before I knew it, she used to pay the bill."

Sonam added: "She still pays the bill. My dad has no idea."

The 67-year-old actor continued saying: "Now she is taking revenge. So, that understanding has to be there between partners, friends, and especially husband and wife that you share the load with."

"When you share the load without making an effort, and not making it obvious, and not making the other person feel about it, I think that's the wonderful part of sharing the load," he added.

Anil married Sunita, a costume designer in 1984. The couple has three children -- Sonam, film producer Rhea, and son-actor Harsh Vardhan.