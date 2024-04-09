PHCC's Virtual Services Effective In Delivering Primary Care

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virtual services at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) have shown to be an innovative approach, delivering holistic primary care in the country.

The service, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to provide access to high-quality healthcare, and to re-dispense medicines without physical visit to the health centers.

In March, a total of 28,447 patients sought PHCC's virtual services, according to data released by the corporation.

PHCC provides video consultation services, allowing patients to have virtual meetings with their physician through the camera on their smartphone, tablet, or computer.“Patients can schedule a phone or video consultation by calling the 16000 hotline, choosing the PHCC option, then selecting option two, or by dialing 107 as an alternative,” PHCC said on its website.

Patients can also book an appointment through PHCC's Nar'aakom mobile phone app. Virtual consultation is provided in specialities including Urgent Medical Care, Family Medicine, Dental, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Physiotherapy, Cardiology, Home Health Care and Mental Health services.

Individuals registered at Leabaib, Qatar University, Al Thumama, Al Wajbah, Airport, West Bay, Omar Bin Khatab, Al Wakra, Mesaimeer and Madinat Khalifa health centres can require the service.

PHCC assures that during a video consultation, patients receive an equivalent standard of care as they would during an in-person appointment. Their physician will inquire about their condition to determine the most suitable treatment and address any questions they may have. If the patient's health necessitates a physical examination or additional treatment, the physician will make appropriate referrals.

About the in-person services provided at PHCC during March, data reveals that 359,742 patient visits were recorded in 31 health centers. In Wellness Services, 233 people visited Health Coach Clinics, 173 visited healthy lifestyle clinic, 598 used the pools and 2,106 used the gym.

In addition, 233 benefited from the medication home delivery service by PHCC. During the ongoing Eid Al Fitr holidays, the call centre (16000) will continue to provide urgent telephone consultations round the clock. But only 20 out of the 31 health centers will remain operational. Of them, 11 health centers will operate 24/7 to provide urgent care services.

The medication home delivery service will not be available from April 10 to 12, and will resume on Saturday, April 13.