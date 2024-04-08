(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); April Looks Very Musical in Costa Rica With Many International Artists Presenting Their Shows ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub
Updated: April 8, 2024April Looks Very Musical in Costa Rica With Many International Artists Presenting Their Shows
Starting next week there will be a varied agenda of presentations for different tastes; pop, ballads, cumbia, northern, tropical and trash metal.
Starting next week there will be a varied agenda of presentations for different tastes; pop, ballads, cumbia, northern, tropical and trash metal.

By TCRN STAFF April 8, 2024

The list of artists who will arrive in the country includes, among others:
Reedbed
Eden Muñoz
Ana Barbara
MonLaferte
Olga Tañón
Voice You See
Tito Nieves
Grave
Anthrax The details of their presentations are as follows:
April 13th:
Within the framework of the San Carlos Expo, the Livestock Chamber will host Cañaveral, Edén Muñoz and Ana Bárbara, in a concert that will begin at 6 p.m. and for people over 15 years old,
Tickets are available at eticket. The prices are:
Platinum table A, B, C and D: ¢138,000
Diamond table E, F, G and H: ¢110,000
VIP platform A and B: ¢68,000
VIP standing grass: ¢45,000
Foot grass: ¢27,000
Ana Barbara
The Venezuelans from Voz Veis, who are focused on romantic ballads, will be at Melico Salazar that day as part of La Última Función World Tou .
Tickets are sold at eticket.
Regular center rear window: ¢65,600
Side window: ¢53,700
First floor left box: ¢47,700
First floor right box: ¢47,700
Second floor balcony: ¢41,750
Second floor boxes left and right: ¢41,750
Third floor balcony: ¢32,200
Third floor box left and right: ¢32,000
Fourth floor gallery: ¢26,250
Also on April 13, the Brazilians from Sepultura, considered one of the greatest exponents of trash metal, will be at Club Pepper's in Curridabat.
CristianArce, from Blackline Productions, explained that the VIP area is practically sold out (¢44,000) and there are only spaces available in general, which cost ¢34,000. And there aren't many left, he said.
Sepultura is a Brazilian thrash metal band formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max (guitar and vocals) and Igor Cavalera (drums) (Instagram).
April 14th
The German power/speed metal band Gammaray (or Gamma Ray) will perform at Club Pepper's. Tickets are available at Specialticket
VIP: ¢45,000
General: ¢35,000
April 17th
The Americans Anthrax – originally from New York – will take over Club Peppers with their trash metal together with Overkill. Tickets are also on. Specialticket at these prices:
¢48,000 in VIP
¢37,000 General
April 20th
Olga Tañón and Tito Nieves will be at the Convention Center in Heredia.
Ticket prices are on Specialticket and ticket prices are as follows:
Fire Woman: ¢99,680
Diamond: ¢78,561
Electrifying: ¢63,355
Preferential: ¢46,883
Latin:; ¢16,050
Olga Tañón
April 23rd
The Chilean Mon Laferte will sing for the Ticos that day on the esplanade of the National Stadium.
Arce, from Blackline Productions, indicated that there are no tickets available. A little more than 7,000 people are expected in an auditorium-type presentation.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., and there will be a lounge for fans to eat and drink.
Take into account:
It is also important that if you go, you take into account important aspects such as, for example, the items that will not be allowed to take to either of the two concerts.
Weapons
Sharp Objet
Vapes
Lighters
Parasols or umbrellas of all kinds
Food and drinks
Professional or semi-professional cameras
Bags over 30 cm
Selfiesticks
Flags over one meter
Thermal vessels
Large posters
Drugs of any kind
Seats of any type
wallet chains
Drones
Blankets
-
