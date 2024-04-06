IFFCO To Purchase 2 Lakh Tonnes Of Green Ammonia From ACME Cleantech

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 6 (KNN)

In a major push towards sustainable fertiliser production, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with renewable energy company ACME Cleantech Solutions on Friday.

Under this agreement, IFFCO will purchase around 2 lakh tonnes of green ammonia manufactured using renewable energy sources.

The green ammonia will be produced at ACME's upcoming facility in Gopalpur, Odisha, harnessing renewable power to generate the ammonia.



This environment-friendly ammonia will then be supplied to IFFCO for use in manufacturing nitrogen-based fertilisers at its plants in Paradeep (Odisha) and Kandla (Gujarat).

Ammonia is a crucial feedstock for fertiliser production, and this partnership aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with its manufacturing process.



By utilising green hydrogen and adopting renewable routes, both companies are taking a major stride towards decarbonising India's fertiliser industry.

"This collaboration marks a significant step in our ongoing endeavours to drive innovation in sustainable fertiliser production," stated IFFCO Director Birinder Singh.



Hiren Mehta, Chief Commercial Officer at ACME Cleantech, added, "Our partnership with IFFCO exemplifies a leap forward in promoting sustainable energy solutions aligned with India's climate goals."

The green ammonia supply will enable ACME to earn and trade carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs).



This mechanism allows countries to collaboratively meet their climate targets through emission reduction projects.

The IFFCO-ACME partnership highlights India's commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuel imports while spearheading the transition towards green hydrogen and renewable ammonia production technologies.



(KNN Bureau)