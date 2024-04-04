Weather Clears After Rains In J&K



Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received rainfall of 6.8mm, Qazigund 6.0mm, Pahalgam 5.4mm, Kupwara 4.9mm, Kokernag 6.2mm, Gulmarg 2.2mm, Banihal 1.8mm and Bhaderwah 1.0mm.



Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.



Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.8°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.1°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 4.9°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.5°C and it was above normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 10.4°C and Bhaderwah 7.2°C, he said.

With regard to the forecast, he said, generally dry weather is expected during next 24 hours.

On Friday, he said, weather is likely to be partly cloudy with“light rain/snow at isolated places”.

“Isolated to scattered light rain/TS is expected over Jammu and Kashmir from the early morning of Friday”.



From April 6-10, he said, generally dry weather is expected.



From April 11-12, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at isolated places.

“From April 13-15, generally cloudy with intermittent light rain/snow at many places is expected.”

