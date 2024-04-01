Romanian Investors' Visit To AFEZ Introduces New Business Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Baku hosts the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-RomaniaIntergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Relationsand Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which covers the topicscooperation in energy (key), transportation, investment,agriculture, social, educational, humanitarian, infrastructure,construction, and other spheres.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation ledby Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Ioan Burduja. Besides,several Azerbaijani governmental bodies, including ministries, heldmeetings with the delegation and several documents were signed.

Also, a group made up of Romanian investors paid a visit to theAlat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) and got acquainted with theconditions and terms in the AFEZ. The head of AFEZ gave detailedinformation and invited the investor to invest.

It is worth noting that Romania is one of Azerbaijan's importantstrategic partners in Eastern Europe. It is expected that thepartnership will deepen after the 2030s, when Azerbaijan's greenenergy project is realised.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, economistEyyub Karimli noted that Azerbaijan has been in strategiccooperation with Romania for a long time, and declarations onstrategic partnership have been signed in this regard. Currently,the meeting of the eighth intergovernmental commission betweenRomania and Azerbaijan is taking place, and very important issuesin terms of economic relations are being discussed here.

“Thus, in comparison with last year, positive dynamics can beobserved in the economic and commercial relations betweenAzerbaijan and Romania. Also, an increase of 29.3 percent wasobserved in the trade turnover between the two countries. Today,the trade turnover between our countries has exceeded 700 milliondollars, and as we know, Azerbaijan and Romania make a greatcontribution to ensuring the energy security of Central and EasternEurope. They work together to implement that security,” EyyubKarimli said.

He pointed out that, as we know, an agreement on the supply of 1million cubic metres of natural gas to Romania from April 1, 2023,was signed, and the agreement is already being implemented. Also,work is underway on a project related to the transfer of greenenergy from Azerbaijan to Romania through the Black Sea throughGeorgia.

“As I mentioned, energy cooperation between Azerbaijan andRomania is at a high level and will continue at a high pace. As weknow, in the future, Azerbaijan, through its cooperation withRomania, will also export green energy to several Europeancountries via the country, which is very important here. As for thevisit of Romanian investors to the Alat Free Economic Zone, theeconomist emphasised that it will play an important role in thedevelopment of AFEZ and attracting investors here. Also, theinterest of Romanian investors in this zone is related to thedevelopment of the transport corridor that will operate in theeast-west direction in the future, the development of logistics,and the further expansion of the transport infrastructure, forwhich, as we know, Romanians also have a very important experienceand interest in this field. They want to contribute by investing inthe corridor that will extend from China to Europe in the future,”economist Eyyub Karimli concluded.