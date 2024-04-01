India supports Philippines in quarrel with China

(MENAFN) India has reiterated its unwavering support for the Philippines and its sovereignty amidst the ongoing territorial dispute between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea. The reaffirmation of support came during bilateral discussions between Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo in Manila on Tuesday. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of close cooperation between nations like India and the Philippines in shaping the evolving global order, asserting the right of every country to uphold and enforce its national sovereignty.



The statement from Jaishankar follows escalating tensions in the South China Sea, particularly with Manila's pivot towards the United States, exemplified by the recent agreement allowing increased US access to military bases in the Philippines. Beijing, which claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, has dismissed external intervention in its maritime disputes with Manila and other neighboring countries.



Recent incidents, including Manila's accusation of Chinese vessels damaging a Philippines supply ship near a disputed shoal, have further strained relations between the two nations. The Philippines summoned Beijing's envoy over the incident, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.



Jaishankar's remarks also take place amidst India's own border tensions with China, particularly concerning India's Arunachal Pradesh state, which China refers to as 'Zangnan.' These developments underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the interconnectedness of maritime disputes across Asia.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108043491