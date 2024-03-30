NCP Leaves Parbhani Seat For RSP Founder Mahadev Jankar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday left Parbhani Lok Sabha seat from its quota to ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) from where RSP chief Mahadev Jankar will contest.

Jankar, who had approached NCP Sharadchandra Pawar group to get seat for his party, was ultimately lured by the MahaYuti.

Jankar will fight the elections on his party's election symbol as the nominee of MahaYuti to take on Shiv Sena UBT nominee Sanjay Jadhav.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare made announcement of his party's decision to leave Parbhani seat from its quota to RSP.

"The decision to give Parbhani to RSP chief Mahadev Jankar from NCP quota was cleared by party chief Ajit Pawar and it was unanimously decided during seat sharing talks among BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP."

He said that MahaYuti will make all efforts for Jankar's victory in Parbhani.

Jankar clarified that even through he would be MahaYuti nominee, he would contest on his party's poll symbol.

"I thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other leaders for accommodating me in MahaYuti. I am also grateful to PM Narendra Modi," Jankar said.

To a question Tatkare said that his party leader Rajesh Vitekar was quite keen to contest but as a part of alliance dharma, the NCP took decision to leave the seat for Jankar.