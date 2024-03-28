Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) And Aglab Inc. Use Mass Spectrometer Technology To Significantly Enhance Hemp And Cannabis Production Yield And Profit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The cannabinoid market value in 2023 was $22.23 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%, resulting in an estimated market value of $60.36 billion The global mass spectrometry market will reach $6.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%, reaching $9.17 billion by 2029. Astrotech and subsidiary AgLAB Inc. are using mass spectrometry to boost the profitable yield of hemp and cannabis production
The United States has seen a rising awareness of the health and therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, prompting an expected market increase of 15.3%, from $22.23 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $60.36 billion by 2030 ( ).
Focused on optimizing and improving higher yields,
Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , a science and technology development and commercialization company, and its wholly-owned subsidiary AgLAB Inc., have developed a mass spectrometer designed for use in the hemp and cannabis market.
During the process of converting cannabis biomass into distillate, valuable cannabinoids are typically lost resulting in reduced profits. AgLAB's Maximum Value Processing (“MVP”) Method that uses the powerful AgLAB-1000-D2 mass spectrometer to test and to accurately configure the distillation system for...
