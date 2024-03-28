Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) And Aglab Inc. Use Mass Spectrometer Technology To Significantly Enhance Hemp And Cannabis Production Yield And Profit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The cannabinoid market value in 2023 was $22.23 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%, resulting in an estimated market value of $60.36 billion

The global mass spectrometry market will reach $6.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%, reaching $9.17 billion by 2029. Astrotech and subsidiary AgLAB Inc. are using mass spectrometry to boost the profitable yield of hemp and cannabis production

The United States has seen a rising awareness of the health and therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, prompting an expected market increase of 15.3%, from $22.23 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $60.36 billion by 2030 ( ).

Focused on optimizing and improving higher yields,

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , a science and technology development and commercialization company, and its wholly-owned subsidiary AgLAB Inc., have developed a mass spectrometer designed for use in the hemp and cannabis market.

During the process of converting cannabis biomass into distillate, valuable cannabinoids are typically lost resulting in reduced profits. AgLAB's Maximum Value Processing (“MVP”) Method that uses the powerful AgLAB-1000-D2 mass spectrometer to test and to accurately configure the distillation system for...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ASTC are available in the company's newsroom at

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN