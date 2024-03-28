PM Modi To Lead Extensive BJP Campaign In J&K

While the specific dates of his visit are still pending, this marks the Prime Minister's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir this year alone. Earlier, on February 20 and March 7, 2024, Modi addressed rallies held in Jammu and Srinagar.

Sources said that in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled an extensive campaign strategy, enlisting the support of 40 leaders, including prominent national figures and local stalwarts.

Among the high-profile leaders slated to participate in the campaign are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, the lineup includes other notable personalities such as National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Minister Anurag Thakur, among others.

The BJP's campaign roster features a mix of seasoned politicians and emerging leaders, aiming to resonate with diverse segments of the electorate. Notable inclusions are Jairam Thakur, Sunil Jakhar, Smriti Irani, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Tarun Chugh, among others, highlighting the party's concerted effort to leverage both national and local appeal.

The comprehensive list also encompasses several regional leaders. Individuals such as Ravindra Raina, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, and Abdul Ghani Kohli feature prominently.

Reports inform that this comprehensive campaign strategy has been formally communicated to the Election Commission of India by Arun Singh, the party's National General Secretary and in-charge of Headquarters. With BJP fielding candidates like Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, who have previously represented the party, the stage is set for a fiercely contested electoral battle in April, when elections are scheduled to take place in Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary constituencies.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now