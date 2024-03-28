Mumbai Overtakes Beijing As Asia's Billionaire Hub For First Time

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mumbai, the most populous city in India, has been selected as the wealthiest city in Asia for the first time by the Hurun Research Institute.

This marks the first time Mumbai has been positioned at this spot; previously, Beijing, the capital of China, was named as the center of wealth in Asia.

The list released by the Hurun Research Institute shows that New York, with 119 billionaires, and London, with 97 billionaires, top the list of the wealthiest individuals in the world in 2024.

However, in Asia, Mumbai, with 92 billionaires, has surpassed Beijing with 91 billionaires, and Shanghai, with 87 billionaires, taking the top position.

According to the report of this institute, there are currently 3,279 billionaires in the world, indicating a five percent increase compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, still hold the top positions on the list of the world's wealthiest individuals, with $201 billion and $190 billion, respectively.

However, Mumbai's position as the wealthiest city in Asia contrasts sharply with its pollution and poverty challenges. Despite economic growth, pollution levels remain high, impacting health and the environment. Poverty persists, with many living in inadequate conditions. Sustainable development efforts are vital for a more equitable and healthy future.

