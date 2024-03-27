Paratroopers Show Video Of Enemy Vehicles Being Destroyed Near Novomykhailivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv paratroopers have shared a video showing the destruction of enemy vehicles during an attempted attack on their positions near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

The 79th Separate Tavria Air Assault Brigade posted the video on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy pays a high price for each assault on the positions of the Tavria paratroopers in the area of Novomykhailivka. This time, Russian tanks and armoured combat vehicles were blown up by mines, and those that survived were burning from the fire of our anti-tank gunners and drone strikes," the post says.

As reported, the Mykolaiv paratroopers destroyed or damaged 32 units of enemy armoured vehicles, including 13 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles of various types, over three weeks of February.