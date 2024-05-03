Govt. Degree College Soibugh Hosts Career Counseling Programme

The event featured distinguished guests, Ms. Masarat Masroor (Career Counseling Officer, Budgam)

and Yasir Shafi (Employement Officer, Budgam), who shared their expertise on various professional trajectories and career development strategies.

The event commenced on a high note with a warm welcome from the respected principal, Prof. (Dr.) Sami Jan, who set the tone for an engaging and informative session. Prof. Sami Jan's words resonated with the audience, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and learning. The guest speakers Ms. Masarat Masroor and Mr. Yasir Shafi delivered enlightening presentations, offering guidance on selecting suitable career paths, overcoming obstacles in the professional realm, and seizing growth prospects. Their speeches were informative and inspiring, resonating well with the audience. The students exhibited great enthusiasm and interest throughout the programme. They actively participated in discussions, eagerly absorbing the knowledge imparted by the guest speakers. The interactive nature of the session facilitated meaningful dialogue and encouraged students to explore diverse career avenues.

The Career Counseling Program left a profound impact on the students, empowering them with essential information to make informed decisions regarding their future careers. The event sparked motivation and a sense of direction among the attendees, equipping them with valuable insights to navigate the complexities of the job market. The event not only provided students with valuable career guidance but also inspired them to proactively shape their professional journeys. It served as a platform for students to explore diverse career options and gain clarity on their aspirations. The programme was skillfully moderated by Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani (Head Department of Sociology), ensuring a smooth flow of activities and fostering a conducive learning environment, and it formally concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Wajahat Abdullah, expressing gratitude to the guest speakers, participants, and organizers for making the event a resounding success.