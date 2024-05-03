Cathay Pacific Ponders Business Class Passengers Bringing Their Own Cutlery

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific, a five-star rated airline by Skytrax, mulls over the possibility of business class passengers bringing their own cutlery on board.

Reports claimed, the airline based in Hong Kong asked business class passengers in a survey whether they would bring their own cutlery on board.

Cathay Pacific sent a survey to some members of its "Cathay Lab" community and it was aimed at those who travel in business class, according to reports.

One of the questions was whether passengers would "bring your own cutlery set".

The airline also asked if they would pick up empty plastic water bottles and recycle them, whether they would hand said water bottles to a flight attendant or if they would bring their own bottle on board.

The survey shows Cathay Pacific is looking into some unique ideas for sustainability.

The global aviation industry is currently focusing largely on sustainable aviation fuel and building more fuel-efficient aircraft. However, looking into changing the amenities for business class may seem like a bold step.

