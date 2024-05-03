8-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death In Water Tank In J&K's Udhampur

The boy was identified as Muhammad Rizwan Wani, son of Muhammad Rafi Wani of Batote area of Ramban district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the boy had left his home on his bicycle to offer prayers in Jamia Masjid of Adarsh colony and didn't return.

“After sunset when the boy didn't return, his parents started searching for him and reached Jamia Masjid where they found his bicycle outside the boundary wall. They kept enquiring from shopkeepers and Masjid administration and found some traces near the water tank,” said a relative of the boy .

As per the Imam of the Masjid, the child's father found his sleepers around Isha (late night) prayers inside the water tank, following which search was intensified.“The boy's father and other locals found him inside the tank and after hectic efforts he was brought outside” the Imam said.

The officials said that the boy was immediately taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Originally hailing from Batote area of Ramban, the boy's family was staying in a rented accommodation in Adarsh colony for the last few years. The boy's mortal remains were taken to his native village for last rites.

