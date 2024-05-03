8-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death In Water Tank In J&K's Udhampur

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An 8-year-old boy died by drowning in a water tank of a Masjid in Adarsh Colony area of Udhampur city last night, officials said on Friday.
The boy was identified as Muhammad Rizwan Wani, son of Muhammad Rafi Wani of Batote area of Ramban district.ADVERTISEMENT
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the boy had left his home on his bicycle to offer prayers in Jamia Masjid of Adarsh colony and didn't return.
“After sunset when the boy didn't return, his parents started searching for him and reached Jamia Masjid where they found his bicycle outside the boundary wall. They kept enquiring from shopkeepers and Masjid administration and found some traces near the water tank,” said a relative of the boy .
As per the Imam of the Masjid, the child's father found his sleepers around Isha (late night) prayers inside the water tank, following which search was intensified.“The boy's father and other locals found him inside the tank and after hectic efforts he was brought outside” the Imam said. Read Also Minor Drowns To Death In South Kashmir's Shopian Kashmir's Deadly Waters: 49 Drowning Incidents In 14 Months: SDRF
The officials said that the boy was immediately taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Originally hailing from Batote area of Ramban, the boy's family was staying in a rented accommodation in Adarsh colony for the last few years. The boy's mortal remains were taken to his native village for last rites.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03052024000215011059ID1108171918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.