Biman To Begin Flying Hajj Pilgrims From Chattogram On May 14

Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be operating its maiden hajj flight from Chattogram on May 14.

The airline's Boeing 717 will depart Shah Amanat International Airport for Medina at 3:50 am on May 14 with 419 pilgrims, said reports citing Biman's Chattogram District Manager Md Shahdat Hossain.

In 2024, 22 direct flights will be operated from Chattogram to Saudi Arabia for the transportation of hajj pilgrims, added reports.

Of these 22 flights, 20 will fly directly to Jeddah while two flies to Medina.

Meanwhile, the maiden hajj flight of the airline from Dhaka will leave for Saudi Arabia on May 9.

