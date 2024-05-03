Crime Prevention In Kashmir Gets A Tech Boost

The anklet will help track the movements of the person out on bail so that he remains under constant watch of the police. The GPS tracker anklet is a wearable device affixed around the anklet of the person, aiming to monitor and track the movement of accused persons on bail.

A senior police official while confirming the development said that following bail granted to the accused in case FIR No 283/2022 of Police Station Kupwara, ASJ court here in Kupwara ordered for the GPS tracker deployment.

In order to have a better surveillance over movement of bailed out accused, the devices were fitted on Abdul Majid Bhat and Aabid Ali Bhat - the duo accused in NDPS act by ASP GM Bhat, DySP Ameen Bhat and SHO Kupwara Inspector Ishfaq, a team of Kupwara police, who complianced the court order.

It's worth to mention that, Kupwara police in Kashmir region have marked it's first to use the technology on the accused out on bail. Earlier in the year 2023, the device was used to track the terror accused in UAPA act after a special NIA court in Jammu passed an order directing the police to affix a GPS tracker anklet.

Sources in the police said that GPS anklets fitted on the terror accused or drug smugglers out on train helps keep a close watch on the person out on bail.“It helps to see whether the person continues to indulge in the wrongdoings or whether he has mended his ways,” sources said, adding that the device has been so helpful in curbing the crime be it terror related or for that matter drug smuggling etc.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now