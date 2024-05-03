Human-Wildlife Conflict In J & K: Wildlife Department Holds Training For Frontline Staff

“With a resolute commitment to fostering coexistence between humans and wildlife, the workshop seeks to arm personnel with the knowledge and skills vital for navigating and resolving encounters between communities and wildlife effectively,” the department in a statement said.

In this connection, two day technical and interactive workshop cum training on mitigation of human-wildlife conflict for Frontline Staff of Forest (Territorial), Forest Protection Force and Wildlife Protection Departments was held at Forest Complex, South Division, Bijbehara, Anantnag.

In the inaugural address Wildlife Warden, South Sohail Ahmad stressed upon the fact that such training boosts the morale of the frontline staff and helps them in proper mitigation of human-wildlife conflict. He also put emphasis on the technical enhancement among the frontline staff to tackle human-wildlife conflict

Ashish Dasgupta, Ex-member State Board of Wildlife (HP) along with his team, equipped the participants with the skills to effectively manage human-wildlife conflict.

The trainees undertook trekking of man-wildlife conflict prone areas and the trainees were educated about various aspects like tracking of Wild animal by direct/indirect evidences and Hands-on training was given to the frontline staff and were acquainted with the knowledge of identification of wild animal movements/direct-indirect evidences.

Dr. Mohsin Gazi, the incharge Veterinary Officer gave an elaborate PowerPoint presentation on an overview of human-wildlife conflict in Kashmir valley.

He emphasized the importance of following SOPs during rescue operations and transportation of sick and injured wild animals.

“This concerted effort by the Wildlife Protection Department underscores a pivotal step towards harmonizing the delicate balance between conservation imperatives and human livelihoods, underscoring the department's dedication to proactive and sustainable wildlife management,” Dr. Gazi said.

