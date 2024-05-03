Srinagar Patient's Death In Traffic Jam Sparks Action

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Following Thursday's incident in which 27-year-old Jehangir Ahmad died midway in the Sekidafar area of Srinagar due to a massive traffic jam hindering his journey to the hospital, officials conducted a meeting on Friday to address the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Officials briefed that in the meeting, proper notice was taken of the traffic jam and why the incident happened.ADVERTISEMENT
A top official from Traffic Police Srinagar that the main reason behind the incident was that a contractor had dug up a main road in the interiors of downtown without informing officials, causing the patient to take multiple diversions and get stuck in traffic. This resulted in a late arrival at the hospital, he said.
He added,“As the vehicle crossed Safa Kadal, the police were accompanying the patients and marking the way, but due to the road being dug up from Sekidafar towards Noorbagh, with Nawa Kadal and Karan Nagar also undergoing repair work, it led to traffic congestion and became the reason for the patient's death.” When contacted, SSP Traffic Srinagar City, Muzaffar Shah,“Right now, commuting has become difficult as the roads in Srinagar city are being redeveloped. We have informed all the contractors that if any road needs to be cut because of development, they have to inform us so we can clear alternative routes and place additional men and machinery.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 27 Year Old, On Way To Hospital, Dies In Srinagar Traffic Jam 'Traffic Chaos, Shanty Market': Has Srinagar Smart City Project Bypassed Shalimar Garden?
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03052024000215011059ID1108171915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.