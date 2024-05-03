Police Takes Note Of Complaints From Senior Women Officers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Police on Friday said that it has received a series of complaints from senior women functionaries holding public offices along with other supporting material alleging that for last few days a scurrilous communication is being circulated in various internet based social media (Whatsapp etc) whereby baseless, scandalous and derogatory allegations aimed at harming the reputation and integrity of not only these lady public figures but the public institutions and government organizations.
In a handout to, the police said that authorship of the communication purportedly made in the name of“Manish Sharma” of Pir Panjal Times. Crime Branch of J&K Police has taken cognizance of the complaints lodged by the women functionaries and has registered a case FIR No. 04/2024 U/S 467, 471, 500, 509 IPC, 66C IT Act and has taken up the investigation, reads the statement.ADVERTISEMENT
