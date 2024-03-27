Arab League Chief Stresses Necessity Of Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit underlined Wednesday the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid.

This came during a meeting held between Aboul-Gheit and a high-level delegation of Palestine's Fatah Movement that included some officials, Jamal Roushdi, spokesman for the League's chief, said in a statement.

Aboul-Gheit called for creating a path for a political settlement to establish a Palestinian state.

He also stressed the need of making all possible efforts for Palestinian reconciliation.

The Arab League chief affirmed the central role of Palestinian Authority and Fatah Movement, and the need of ending political and geographical division from which Palestinians have been suffering since 2007.

Recognizing a Palestinian state is the correct way for negotiations over the final settlement and the unity of Palestinians, Aboul-Gheit said.

The chief also listened to views of Palestinian leaders on how to enhance Palestinians on their land either in the West Bank or the Strip.

He also listened to a presentation made by Fatah's leaders on the latest developments of either the ongoing war in the Strip or attacks in the West Bank.

For his part, Roushdi said that Aboul-Gheit voiced the League's support to the Palestinian Authority efforts to build on the revived international backing to the two-state solution.

The world has become more convinced that it is imperative to give Palestinian the right for self-determination, he stated.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Al-Aloul, vice president of Fatah, said Palestinians need Arab support and cooperation in this delicate time.

He added that the delegation listened to views and ideas regarding situations in the region, indicating that it also held talks with officials in Egypt and Palestinian institutions. (end)

