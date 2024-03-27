(MENAFN- Edelman) Jersey Finance Unveils Sharia-Compliant Corporate Structuring Brochure: Showcases Expertise with Real Case Studies



March 26, 2023 - Dubai, UAE – Jersey Finance, an award-winning international financial centre (IFC), released a new brochure showcasing the jurisdiction's prowess in Sharia-compliant corporate activities. Titled 'Supporting International Sharia-Compliant Corporate Structuring,' the brochure features compelling case studies from Jersey, spotlighting the jurisdiction’s decades of expertise and experience in this specialist practice area. From Shari'a-compliant investment management to real estate acquisition and corporate restructuring, it offers deep insights into how Jersey empowers Islamic finance strategies. Positioned at the forefront of the industry, Jersey's versatile capabilities resonate across sectors, extending its support from the Middle East to global markets.



Leveraging over six decades of experience, Jersey's IFC continues to set the standard in cross-border banking, wealth management, funds, and capital markets activities. Notably, Jersey's expertise in Islamic finance has emerged as a key strength across all these areas and sectors in recent years.



The brochure details the corporate structuring solutions offered by Jersey firms to support Islamic finance activities in diverse markets, including the Middle East. Advisors working in the Islamic finance arena can gain valuable insights from these case studies.



Faizal Bhana, Director for the Middle East, Africa, and India, expressed pride in Jersey's ability to offer global investors advice and support for their Shari'a-compliant investments and structures. He highlighted that Jersey's legislation accommodates Shari'a-compliant structures, financing, and contracts, subjecting them to the same regulatory and legal scrutiny as conventional products and structures. Investors can also benefit from Jersey's flexible legal system, robust regulatory regime, and tax-neutral environment. As a result, Islamic finance has become an integral part of Jersey's cutting-edge global proposition.



Bhana emphasised that Jersey’s award-winning finance industry and practitioners have extensive experience in working with Shari'a Supervisory Boards (SSBs), Shari’a consultancies and Shari’a scholars to guide Shari'a considerations and compliance. In the corporate space, Jersey-based special purpose vehicles (SPVs) are frequently utilised in a wide range of Shari'a-compliant capital markets transactions, with Jersey entities facilitating Sukuk structures and other cutting edge and innovative financing structures.



Jersey is consistency recognised as one of the preferred domiciles, particularly for Middle East and Far East investors, for Shari'a-compliant fund mandates in asset management areas such as real estate, private equity, commodities, and equity. For private wealth management, Jersey trusts offer an attractive vehicle for long-term generational wealth planning, ensuring compliance with Shari’a principles. Additionally, Jersey Foundations are appealing to families interested in establishing Awqaf or Shari'a-compliant endowments.



The brochure, which can be accessed through this link, provides valuable insights into Jersey's capabilities and offerings in supporting Shari'a-compliant corporate structures.



