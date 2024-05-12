Switzerland denies Russian accusation it’s no longer neutral

(MENAFN) Switzerland's foreign ministry has reiterated the country's commitment to neutrality amidst allegations from Russia that it has aligned itself with the West and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. As preparations for the "Peace in Ukraine" summit progress, Switzerland has defended its neutrality, emphasizing its role as a mediator in the peace process.



The upcoming summit, scheduled for next month, aims to facilitate discussions towards achieving a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine. Despite extending invitations to over 160 delegations from various international bodies, including the G7, G20, BRICS, and European Union, Switzerland has notably not invited Russia.



Russia has dismissed the summit as "pointless" and has indicated it would decline participation even if invited, criticizing the conference's alignment with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposed peace formula, which Russia deems unrealistic.



In response to accusations from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Switzerland's contradictory statements, a Swiss foreign ministry representative reaffirmed the country's unwavering neutrality. However, the ministry emphasized that neutrality does not equate to indifference, condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine and expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people.



The statement clarified Switzerland's stance, highlighting its commitment to neutrality while also advocating for support and solidarity with Ukraine beyond military considerations.

