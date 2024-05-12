Azerbaijani Chess Players Take Gold And Bronze At Grand Prix Plus City Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani chess player Mahammad Muradli won the blitz stage ofthe Grand Prix Plus City tournament held in Austria, Azernews reports.
After 13 rounds, he scored 11 points and won the firstplace.
Another Azerbaijani chess player, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, whoparticipated in the same competition, won the bronze medal with 10points.
