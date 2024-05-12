(MENAFN) In an article for The Atlantic previewing her upcoming book, "Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World," Anne Applebaum delves into the perceived alliance between Russia, China, and "MAGA Republicans," positing it as a collective challenge to freedom and liberalism. Applebaum contends that these disparate entities are aligning their interests, particularly evident in their coordinated efforts to propagate narratives aimed at undermining Western solidarity and imposing sanctions against Russia.



Drawing attention to the dissemination of narratives about alleged Western biolabs in Ukraine, which gained traction on American social media and in Chinese and Russian state press, Applebaum highlights the perceived joint propaganda campaign. She suggests that this concerted effort, albeit seemingly uncoordinated, played a significant role in eroding support for Ukraine and disrupting efforts to enforce sanctions against Russia, with a quarter of Americans reportedly buying into the theory.



Moreover, Applebaum points to false portrayals of Ukrainians as Nazis and claims of Ukraine being a CIA puppet state or NATO instigating the conflict. She references reports from outlets like Canada's Ottawa Citizen and NBC News, which highlighted aspects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict that were later manipulated in propaganda efforts. These narratives, according to Applebaum, contribute to a broader undermining of democratic values and liberal principles.



Overall, Applebaum's analysis underscores the multifaceted nature of the challenges posed by the alignment of Russia, China, and elements within the American political landscape, posing a threat to the values of freedom and liberalism that underpin Western democracies.

