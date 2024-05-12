CCD On Explosion Of Multi-Storey Building In Belgorod: Looks Like Russian Provocation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The accusations of the Russians of shelling a house in Belgorod by the Ukrainian Defence Forces are not true. It could have been a bombing or a domestic explosion, which the enemy propaganda uses in its own interests.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said this in a statement on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The house in Belgorod seems to have been blown up. The video from the cameras does not show any falling objects, so all the accusations of Russians of shelling by the Defence Forces are currently untrue," he said.

The officer stressed that this situation looks like a provocation by Russia or "an information provocation to inflate the situation to justify further attacks on residential buildings in Ukrainian cities".

Explosions occurred in, fires broke out in several places at once

Kovalenko added that it could also have been a domestic explosion, "which Russian propaganda is now twisting into a house shelling for its own interests".

As reported, according to media reports, on 12 May, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, resulting in the collapse of the entrance of a high-rise building. So far, 7 people have been reported dead. It is also reported that the roof of the destroyed building fell on rescuers who were clearing the rubble.

Photo from the ArmyInform website