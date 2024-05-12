Minister Of Interior Receives U.S. Assistant Secretary Of Commerce In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with HE Thea D. Rozman Kendler, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce for Export Administration at the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).
During the meeting, they discussed several topics of mutual interest, and reviewed the cooperation between the two friendly countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop them.
