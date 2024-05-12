6Th Republican Scientific-Performance Competition Named After Gara Garayev Launched

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 6th Republican scientific-performance competition namedafter Gara Garayev has been launched.

According to Azernews, 67 of the 150 young performers whoapplied in total won the right to participate in the second roundof the competition.

The chairman of the jury and the organizing committee of thecompetition, which was carried out based on the author's project ofProfessor Tarlan Seyidov, is the rector of the Baku Music Academynamed after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the People's Artist of the USSR andAzerbaijan, professor Farhad Badalbeyli.

In addition to Baku city schools, Agdam, Agdash, Barda,Bilasuvar, Ganja, Goranboy, Goychay, Guba, Gubadli, Neftchala,Samukh, Sumgayit, Shamakhi, Sheki, Shirvan, Zagatala and othercities of the republic participated in the science-performancecompetition, which will be held for the 6th time. and youngmusicians from music educational institutions of the regionparticipated in 3 nominations.

In the first round, the participants made a scientific reportabout the works they performed, and a detailed analysis of theprogram was shown based on fragments selected from the works.

In the second stage, the participant must perform the program inits entirety.

Scientific and performing series competitions held since 1983under the author's project and direct leadership of ProfessorTarlan Seyidov are remembered as an important event in the culturallife of our country. In 2010, the First Internationalscientific-performance competition named after the great composerGara Garayev was successfully held, and his sound attractedinterest outside the country.

Conducting such contests plays a role in helping young musiciansmeasure their existing shortcomings and develop new methods byclearly demonstrating the level of their theoretical knowledge andexpressive speech skills, in addition to their performanceskills.