EU agrees Ukraine safety guarantees draft

(MENAFN) According to a report by the German weekly Welt am Sonntag, all 27 member states of the European Union have reached an agreement on security assurances for Ukraine. The purported commitments, which encompass long-term defense and financial assistance to Kiev, are anticipated to be formally concluded by July.



Last July, during a NATO summit in Lithuania, leaders of the G7 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, collectively signed a joint declaration pledging "bilateral security commitments and arrangements" to support Ukraine.



Welt am Sonntag's article, published on Saturday, references a confidential document reportedly approved by representatives of European Union member states. It suggests that the terms outlined in the document are currently under discussion between European Union diplomats and the Ukrainian government.



Reportedly, the draft document emphasizes the European Union's commitment to contribute significantly to Ukraine's immediate and long-term security and resilience. This assistance is said to encompass military and civilian aid, humanitarian aid, financial support, trade and economic assistance. Additionally, the European Union appears to have committed to providing restrictive measures and diplomatic support on behalf of Ukraine.



In the event of future conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, the member states of the European Union have reportedly pledged to hold consultations within 24 hours to address Ukraine's needs. However, the deployment of European Union member states' militaries to Ukraine has been ruled out in the document. Instead, the European Union intends to continue supplying Ukraine with weaponry, offering training to its troops, and providing assistance in areas such as demining and cyber-security.

