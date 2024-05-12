Macron Accused Of Social Cleansing And Hiding Poverty In Fance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Day

French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of“socialcleansing” and“hiding up poverty” as homeless camps are clearedfrom Paris ahead of the Olympics.

Azernews reports that this has been published by the DailyMail.

President Macron has certainly staked his reputation on thesuccess of Paris 2024, the publication writes. The Olympic Gameswill open only on July 26, but the head of state is already callingthem“a moment of beauty, real art, a celebration of sports and ourvalues.” These are the first European Games since London 2012, andMacron wants to wow the world with scale and splendor.

“This is why the operating budget has been set at the equivalentof more than £4 billion, and this figure could be doubled to £8billion if the cost of new buildings such as the state-of-the-artaquatic center is added... Barges from all participating countriesshould glide down the River Seine for a glamorous opening ceremonyat no expense," the article says.

However, there are still illegal camps scattered along the Seinethat spoil the view, so there are now police raids there almostevery morning. One of them happened near the city hall in lateApril, where people from West Africa were mostly sleeping on thesidewalks. The inhabitants of the "dorm" were told that they wouldbe better off in the provinces, and not in Paris. Many of thosekicked out of the illegal site near City Hall were put on buseswith promises of transport to Besançon, more than 250 miles fromthe capital.

"The 70-odd tents outside City Hall housed migrants from formerFrench colonies in West Africa who they said were unaccompaniedminors with a legal right to housing. They ended up on the streetsafter officials disputed their claims that they were under 18 yearsold,” the newspaper notes.

A new report from charity group Le Revers de la Medaille claimsevictions are on the rise and will be set to rise even further inthe run-up to the Olympics.

"The situation is getting out of control" as "expulsions andpolice interference in future security perimeters" are increasing,said group spokesman Paul Alauzi.

The report says the Macron administration is acting in the sameway as the Chinese authorities, who removed homeless people fromthe streets of Beijing before the 2008 Games, and the Braziliansbefore the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Figures show there were 33 major evictions from camps in theyear between March last year and March this year, compared with 19in the year to March 2023, the document says. It is noted thatother French cities involved in the 2024 Olympic Games are beingsubjected to“social cleansing” aimed at“hiding poverty.” Inparticular, the slums near the football stadium in Bordeaux, wherethe Olympic football matches will be held, were cleared at the endof March.

Representatives of the Ville de Paris and the French Ministry ofthe Interior, in turn, deny that there was any official policy of“social cleansing” or“hiding poverty,” especially for the OlympicGames.

"The police are obliged to close unauthorized camps for reasonsof hygiene and safety," a Hôtel de Ville spokesman said.