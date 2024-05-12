Musk predicts that 2024 election most probably to be last to be decided by Americans

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has raised concerns about the future of elections in the United States, suggesting that American citizens may no longer hold sole influence over electoral outcomes. Musk, originally from South Africa, expressed his prediction amidst what he perceives as a significant influx of illegal immigrants into the country. He contends that the Democrats are deliberately ignoring this issue, possibly to manipulate future election results in their favor.



Musk's remarks follow the recent passage of the Equal Representation Act by Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives. This legislation aims to mandate the Census Bureau to include questions about citizenship in its decennial surveys. The intention behind this move is to ensure that only United States citizens are accounted for when determining congressional representation for each state.



Speaker Mike Johnson, a proponent of the Equal Representation Act, emphasized the importance of upholding federal immigration laws and preventing states and cities with sanctuary policies from gaining additional congressional seats. However, President Joe Biden's administration swiftly voiced opposition to the measure, arguing that it would impede the Census Bureau's constitutional duties.



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk highlighted the unanimous Democratic opposition to requiring citizenship for apportioning House seats and electoral college votes. He asserted that this stance reflects the Democratic Party's goal of disenfranchising United States citizens by facilitating the entry of illegal immigrants into the country.



Musk expressed concern about the significant influx of illegal immigrants from various parts of the world, suggesting that the outcome of the 2024 election could potentially be the last one determined solely by United States citizens if current immigration trends continue unchecked.

MENAFN12052024000045015687ID1108202837