Afghanistan, Pakistan Establish New Travel Mechanism For Truck Driver

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghanistan's Ministry of Transport and Aviation has initiated a new policy requiring temporary admission documents for transporters carrying commercial goods across the Afghan-Pakistan border.

This announcement mandates truck drivers and their assistants to carry these documents at border crossings.

The issuance of these documents will be handled differently for Afghan and Pakistani nationals. Afghans can obtain their documents from the Pakistani embassy in Kabul and its consulate in Kandahar, while Pakistanis can acquire theirs from the office of the Afghanistan transport attaché in Peshawar and Quetta.

The Ministry has set a deadline for truck owners and drivers to submit the necessary documents to their transportation companies by June 1. After this date, trucks without the temporary admission document will be prohibited from traveling between the two countries.

Since the Taliban's ascension to power in Afghanistan, tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated. These tensions revolve around multiple issues, including the presence and activities of groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS, which have contributed to regional security concerns.

Additionally, trade and business exchanges have been affected, along with disputes over border management and refugee flows.

These strained relations are further complicated by disagreements over how to handle the various shared challenges. Both nations are grappling with the economic and security repercussions of these issues, which require coordinated responses yet are often hindered by mutual distrust and differing strategic interests.

