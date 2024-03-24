EX-IAF Chief, Former YSRCP MP Join BJP (2Nd Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retired) and former YSR Congress Party MP from Tirupati, Varaprasad Rao joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on Sunday.

They joined the BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP National Media Co-Head Sanjay Mayukh.

Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur extended a warm welcome to Bhadauria and Varaprasad Rao into the BJP, acknowledging their extensive experience and decades-long service to the nation in their respective fields.

Thakur emphasised that millions of youth across the nation, envisioning a secure and prosperous India, pin their hopes and aspirations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tawde highlighted Bhadauria's significant contributions to PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision during his distinguished service in the Air Force.

YSR Congress denied the ticket to Varaprasad Rao for the forthcoming elections and he switched loyalties to BJP.

He was elected from Tirupati Lok Sabha seat on YSR Congress ticket in 2014. The party shifted him to Gudur Assembly constituency (reserved for Scheduled Caste) in 2019. He won the election with a majority of over 45,000 votes.

After joining the BJP, Varaprasad said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can take the country ahead on the path of development. He told media persons that he is happy on getting an opportunity to work under the Prime Minister.

Varaprasad thanked the party for giving him another opportunity to serve the people of Tirupati. The BJP is likely to field him as its candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP is contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena. The BJP has been allotted eight Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

BJP had won Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in 1999 in alliance with the TDP.