Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Joins BJP, Receives Warm Welcome (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria on Sunday (March 24) made a significant move by officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital. This decision comes nearly two-and-a-half years after his retirement from the armed forces.

Bhadauria's induction into the BJP was conducted in the presence of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

Having served as the 23rd Air Force Chief from September 30, 2019, to September 30, 2021, RKS Bhadauria brings a wealth of experience to his new political affiliation.

Hailing from Bah tehsil in Agra district, speculation is rife that the BJP might nominate him as the Lok Sabha candidate from Ghaziabad.

Notably, the Ghaziabad constituency currently has military veteran General VK Singh as its sitting Lok Sabha MP. General VK Singh has represented the constituency twice, first in 2014 and subsequently in 2019. However, the BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the Ghaziabad seat despite the release of four lists of candidates.